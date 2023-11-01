News you can trust since 1772
Some of the dancers pictured at the Mayor's Tea Dance at the Guildhall on Wednesday afternoon.
Some of the dancers pictured at the Mayor's Tea Dance at the Guildhall on Wednesday afternoon.

11 Brilliant pictures of the Mayor's Tea Dance in Derry's Guildhall

The Mayor’s Tea Dance is always a hit with locals and this month’s was no different.
By Staff Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:29 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 17:29 GMT

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Patricia Logue hosted the dance in the Guildhall. Pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Ann-Marie McCay and Christine Niblock pictured with Mayor Patricia Logue on Wednesday.

1. Ann-Marie McCay and Christine Niblock pictured with Mayor Patricia Logue on Wednesday.

Ann-Marie McCay and Christine Niblock pictured with Mayor Patricia Logue on Wednesday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Line dancers take to the floor during Wednesday's Mayor's Tea Dance in the Guildhall.

2. Line dancers take to the floor during Wednesday's Mayor's Tea Dance in the Guildhall.

Line dancers take to the floor during Wednesday's Mayor's Tea Dance in the Guildhall. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Bridie Doherty gets a photo taken with the Mayor on Wednesday at the Guildhall.

3. Bridie Doherty gets a photo taken with the Mayor on Wednesday at the Guildhall.

Bridie Doherty gets a photo taken with the Mayor on Wednesday at the Guildhall. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Bill and Myra McGinley pictured with the Mayor, Patricia Logue on Wednesday.

4. Bill and Myra McGinley pictured with the Mayor, Patricia Logue on Wednesday.

Bill and Myra McGinley pictured with the Mayor, Patricia Logue on Wednesday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

