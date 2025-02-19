11 Dog friendly cafés in Derry City 2025

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 19th Feb 2025, 17:17 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 17:23 BST
Have you ever felt guilty for leaving your pet at home? Well, worry no more, as here is a list of Derry cafés that are dog-friendly.

You might have seen the Derry Journal’s previous list of dog-friendly cafés, but over the years, coffee shops have closed, and new ones have opened, so we thought it would be a good idea to update the list.

You can find this Dog friendly café on the Foyle Road, with a beautiful view of the river Foyle.

1. Offing Coffee

You can find this Dog friendly café on the Foyle Road, with a beautiful view of the river Foyle. Photo: Jack Tibbetts

Photo Sales
The Scullery on Waterloo Street sits right in the heart of Derry, allowing customers to bring their pets.

2. The Scullery

The Scullery on Waterloo Street sits right in the heart of Derry, allowing customers to bring their pets. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The Coffee Tree on the Strand allows your furry friend through the door, they known for their exceptional customer service and food.

3. The Coffee Tree

The Coffee Tree on the Strand allows your furry friend through the door, they known for their exceptional customer service and food. Photo: Slabber

Photo Sales
The award winning Hidden City café can be found on London Street.

4. The Hidden City Café

The award winning Hidden City café can be found on London Street. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry City
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice