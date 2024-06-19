While they may not have been born here, well-known faces such as Meryl Streep, Lewis Capaldi, Declan Donnelly and more, have strong family connections to Derry and Donegal and speak very proudly of their roots.
Check out our picture gallery and let us know if there’s anyone we missed!
1. Declan Donnelly
Declan Donnelly's parents, Alphonsus Donnelly and Anne Donnelly, are both from Desertmartin in Co. Derry and later moved to England. Dec explored his Derry heritage on TV show 'Ant and Dec's DNA Journey' on ITV in 2019.LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Declan Donnelly attends the National Television Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on September 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Photo: Getty
2. Henry Cavill
Actor Henry Cavill reportedly has links to Newtowncunningham in Donegal through his mother. I wonder will we see him around Derry or Donegal anytime soon?LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 10: Henry Cavill attends the Lionsgate Presentation during CinemaCon 2024 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) Photo: Gabe Ginsberg
3. Lewis Capaldi
Many people from Scotland have Irish roots and singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi is one of them. The 'Someone You Loved' singer has previously spoken of his Donegal connection and revealed his mother's side of the family moved from the county to Scotland before he was born.Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 4 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 24, 2023. The festival takes place from June 21 to June 26. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF
4. Carl Mullan
2FM presenter Carl Mullan is no stranger to Derry, as his father is Don Mullan, a writer and humanitarian best known for his ground-breaking book 'Eyewitness Bloody Sunday.' Carl is proud of his Derry roots and regularly visits the city. He is pictured with his sisters Therese and Emma on the set of the Dancing with the Stars, which he won in 2023. Photo: dj