11 fantastic photos of celebs at the Big Buzz Awards in Derry's Millennium Forum 2005

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 11:27 BST
In 2005, the Millennium Forum was the place to be for the Big Buzz Awards, drawing celebs from all over Ireland and the UK, such as Myleene Klass and Boyzone's Shane Lynch.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Models from Models 2K at the Big Buzz Magazine Irish Entertainment Awards held in the Millennium Forum. (0509C01)

1. Models from Models 2K at the Big Buzz Magazine Irish Entertainment Awards

Models from Models 2K at the Big Buzz Magazine Irish Entertainment Awards held in the Millennium Forum. (0509C01) Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Michael Taggart and Jenny Larrissey.

2. Michael Taggart and Jenny Larrissey

Michael Taggart and Jenny Larrissey. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Mylene Klass.

3. Mylene Klass

Mylene Klass. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Paul Mason chatting to Mylene Klass at the Big Buzz Awards.

4. Paul Mason chatting to Mylene Klass at the Big Buzz Awards

Paul Mason chatting to Mylene Klass at the Big Buzz Awards. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerryIreland
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice