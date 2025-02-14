11 fantastic photos of Derry and Donegal folk out at the Lifford Races 20 years ago February 2005

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Lifford Races 2005 : Lifford Races 2005
Derry and Donegal people enjoying a night at Lifford races in February 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Lifford Races 2005 : Lifford Races 2005
Derry and Donegal people enjoying a night at Lifford races in February 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Lifford Races 2005 : Lifford Races 2005
Derry and Donegal people enjoying a night at Lifford races in February 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Lifford Races 2005 : Lifford Races 2005
Derry and Donegal people enjoying a night at Lifford races in February 2005. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.