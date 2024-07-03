11 fun things to get up to in Derry and Donegal in July 2024

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 17:17 BST
July is shaping up to another packed month with lots to do in Derry and Donegal. Here’s 11 events to get you and the kids out of the house this summer!

2024 Foyle Cup Tournament: Monday - Saturday July 15-20.

1. Foyle Cup

2024 Foyle Cup Tournament: Monday - Saturday July 15-20.Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Demolition Fest, a night of metal music which we don't often get in Derry. In the 720 bar July 5-6, tickets from £11.25.

2. Demolition Fest

Demolition Fest, a night of metal music which we don't often get in Derry. In the 720 bar July 5-6, tickets from £11.25.Photo: TORBEN CHRISTENSEN

Paul Smith is bringing his comedy special 'Pablo' to the Millennium Forum on July 04, tickets starting at £30.50.

3. Comedian Paul Smith

Paul Smith is bringing his comedy special 'Pablo' to the Millennium Forum on July 04, tickets starting at £30.50.Photo: George Sweeney

From July 4-15 from the Lennon Festival will be: "Bursting with an array of family-friendly activities, this cherished event promises something for everyone."

4. Lennon Festival Ramelton

From July 4-15 from the Lennon Festival will be: "Bursting with an array of family-friendly activities, this cherished event promises something for everyone."Photo: Shelley Corcoran

