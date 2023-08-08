Thousands gathered at the Hill of Slane on Sunday to mark St. Patrick’s ignition of the ‘Flame of Faith’ in 433AD in defiance of the High King of Tara.

A special open air Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Eamon Martin on the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord.

During the ceremony Derry’s own Dana Rosemary Scanlan performed her new song Light the Fire, recalling how Ireland’s patron lit the fire of faith on Slane in 433AD.

In his Homily Archbishop Martin said: “It is interesting that many of the key events in the life of Jesus took place on hills or mountains - His temptations; His most memorable teachings; His agony, crucifixion and resurrection. In Old Testament times also, the People of God experienced the Transcendent God on mountains like Sinai, Horeb, Moriah.

"We have our own holy mountains and hills here in Ireland: like Slemish in County Antrim; Croagh Patrick in County Mayo and, of course, here on this historic hill of Slane in County Meath where Patrick lit the Paschal fire to proclaim the Risen Lord and the coming of Christianity to this land.”

1 . Dana sings at the open air Mass at Slane Dana sings at the open air Mass at Slane Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . Dana Rosemary Scanlan performed her new song Light the Fire, recalling how our patron Saint Patrick lit the fire of faith on Slane in 433AD. Dana Rosemary Scanlan performed her new song Light the Fire, recalling how our patron Saint Patrick lit the fire of faith on Slane in 433AD. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Thousands of pilgrims attended the open air Mass at Slane. Thousands of pilgrims attended the open air Mass at Slane. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

4 . Archbishop Eamon Martin celebrating Mass at Slane. Archbishop Eamon Martin celebrating Mass at Slane. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3