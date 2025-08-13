11 photographs from Donncha Mac Niallais Memorial Lecture as part of Derry Féile 2025

The lecture was delivered in Irish with simultaneous translation into English.

Among those in attendance was veteran activist Mary Nelis, the mother of Mr. Mac Niallais who passed away suddenly aged 64 in 2022.

Prior to his untimely passing Mr. Mac Niallias had been a respected and committed republican activist in the Bogside for almost 50 years.

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, the Belfast-based President of Conradh na Gaeilge, delivered the Donncha Mac Niallais Memorial Lecture in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin as part of Féile 2025 on Tuesday.

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, the Belfast-based President of Conradh na Gaeilge, with Mary Nelis.

The late Donncha's partner and son, Karen and Jude receiving a bouquet of flowers on Tuesday afternoon from Mary Nic Ailin.