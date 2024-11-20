11 photos of Thornhill College junior prefects visiting the Guildhall to meet Derry Mayor

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:21 GMT
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, held a reception for the junior prefects from Thornhill College on Tuesday, November 19.

Photos from Jim McCafferty Photography

The Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr showing her chain of office to Sarah Gad during Thornhill College's Junior Priefects visit to the Thornhill on Tuesday.

1. The Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr showing her chain of office to Sarah Gad during Thornhill College's Junior Priefects visit to the Thornhill on Tuesday.

The Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr showing her chain of office to Sarah Gad during Thornhill College's Junior Priefects visit to the Thornhill on Tuesday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
The Junior Prefect team from Thornhill College who were given a tour of the Guildhall on Tuesday afternoon last.

2. The Junior Prefect team from Thornhill College who were given a tour of the Guildhall on Tuesday afternoon last.

The Junior Prefect team from Thornhill College who were given a tour of the Guildhall on Tuesday afternoon last. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
GUILDHALL VISIT. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi-Barr in conversation with junior student prefects from Thornhill College during their visit to the Guildhall on Tuesday afternoon. Included is Mr. Greg White, teacher. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. GUILDHALL VISIT. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi-Barr in conversation with junior student prefects from Thornhill College during their visit to the Guildhall on Tuesday afternoon. Included is Mr. Greg White, teacher. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

GUILDHALL VISIT. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi-Barr in conversation with junior student prefects from Thornhill College during their visit to the Guildhall on Tuesday afternoon. Included is Mr. Greg White, teacher. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
The Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr showing her chain of office to Thornhill students Johanna Sebastian, Erin Brown, Jessica MacHugh and Sarah Gad during Tuesday's visit to the Guildhall.

4. The Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr showing her chain of office to Thornhill students Johanna Sebastian, Erin Brown, Jessica MacHugh and Sarah Gad during Tuesday's visit to the Guildhall.

The Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr showing her chain of office to Thornhill students Johanna Sebastian, Erin Brown, Jessica MacHugh and Sarah Gad during Tuesday's visit to the Guildhall. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MayorDerryStrabane District CouncilDerry City
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice