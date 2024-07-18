11 photos of Trace to Transform Project in Derry: ‘Stand up for positive experiences in life’

TrACE to Transform is an intergenerational programme funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund and the aim of it is to strengthen community capacity through strengthening families, removing barriers to reconciliation and standing against coercive control.

Developed by the Churches Trust, the programme works across communities using Adverse Childhood Experiences and Trauma Informed Approaches. This approach is transformational in achieving goals that recognises how important childhood experiences are across the life course of us all.

The conference began with a rehearsed reading presented by the young people who participated in the TrACE to Transform project, followed by an overview of the whole project by Laura Brown from the Trust. Orla Hasson then completed proceedings with the ‘journey of shared learning.’

Special guest at Thursday’s conference was Jenny Quinn, Joint Director from the Reconciliation Fund at the Department of Foreign Affairs; and also attended by Fiona Fagan, instrumental in bringing the TrACE to Transformation project into being, board members, local community groups and all those who took part in the TTT project.

During the project, the Churches Trust team worked with 23 women, 13 from Derry and 10 from Carndonagh in County Donegal as well as 20 young people from the city and district.

The programme used group sessions and mentoring sessions to explore personal development topics that encourage introspection followed by self-reflection. From this the group developed capacity to have a greater understanding of those who have shaped their lives, such as parents, grandparents, educators and clergy, as well as the communities they live in, strengthening their ability to positively influence change for a better future.

Speaking at Thursday’s conference, Mary Holmes, CEO Churches Trust praised all who took part in the programme and also thanked those who put up a great performance on the night for all in attendance.

"In taking part in this successful project, TrACE to Transform, you’ve allowed yourselves to be human, vulnerable - you’ve opened your minds, and your hearts to become more aware of each other’s journeys and experiences across all stages of life. This project is such a healthy foundation to build good relations not just within ourselves, but with our families and with our communities.

“TrACE To Transform has encouraged and facilitated positive behavioural change towards people from different backgrounds by: Challenging stereotypes and prejudices; Developing an awareness of the trauma that has influenced their views, feelings and behaviours; Developing an understanding that there can be more than one viewpoint and respect others’ views; Developing positive relationships between people from different backgrounds. Well done to all of you.”

Ms. Holmes ended by thanking the Department for Foreign Affairs’ Reconciliation Fund for again funding the project for a second year.

"Your funding means we can continue to work collaboratively with young people, women, schools and communities to promote inclusivity. Ensuring everyone regardless of background, has access to transformational resources and support.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about the TrACE to Transform programme for your group or you would like to participate in the next year please contact Laura at 028 7131 1322 or email [email protected].

Photography by: Jim McCafferty Photography.

