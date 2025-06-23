Hundreds of people, led by Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley and the children of the Parishes who recently celebrated their First Holy Communion and undertook the Do This In Memory programme, took part in the procession from St Mary’s Oratory and through the Main Street., before returning to the Oratory.
Pictures by Martin Moloney.
Father Bradley and parishioners pray at one of the altars along the route of the procession. Photo: martin Moloney
The Procession, which also includes Father Baker, makes it way down the Main Street. Photo: martin Moloney
The Corpus Christi Procession in Buncrana. Photo: martin Moloney
First Communion children took part in the procession. Photo: martin Moloney
