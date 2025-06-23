The Corpus Christi procession.placeholder image
11 pictures of the Corpus Christi Procession in Buncrana

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 14:33 BST
A large crowd attended the annual Corpus Christi Procession in Buncrana on June 19 to celebrate the Eucharist.

Hundreds of people, led by Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley and the children of the Parishes who recently celebrated their First Holy Communion and undertook the Do This In Memory programme, took part in the procession from St Mary’s Oratory and through the Main Street., before returning to the Oratory.

Pictures by Martin Moloney.

Father Bradley and parishioners pray at one of the altars along the route of the procession.

Father Bradley and parishioners pray at one of the altars along the route of the procession.

The Procession, which also includes Father Baker, makes it way down the Main Street.

The Procession, which also includes Father Baker, makes it way down the Main Street.

The Corpus Christi Procession in Buncrana.

The Corpus Christi Procession in Buncrana.

First Communion children took part in the procession.

First Communion children took part in the procession.

