11 super photographs of passengers sailing up the River Foyle aboard the Toucan One in Derry in October 2004

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 17:22 GMT
Twenty years ago the Toucan One was still ferrying passengers up and down the River Foyle on leisure cruises.

Here’s a selection of photographs of passengers enjoying a sail down the River Foyle on an Alzheimer's charity night aboard the cruiser.

1. Passengers enjoying a sail down the River Foyle on an Alzheimer's charity night aboard the Toucan One

2. Passengers enjoying a sail down the River Foyle on an Alzheimer's charity night aboard the Toucan One

3. Passengers enjoying a sail down the River Foyle on an Alzheimer's charity night aboard the Toucan One

4. Passengers enjoying a sail down the River Foyle on an Alzheimer's charity night aboard the Toucan One

