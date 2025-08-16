Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
1. Derry Journal 1995 8 (10).jpg
D:Ream frontman and Derry native Peter Cunnah returns to a hero's welcome at the BBC Radio One Roadshow at a packed Guildhall Square. Photo: Derry Journal
2. Derry Journal Summer 1995 3 (16).jpg
Chernobyl Children at the Superbowl in Derry. Photo: Derry Journal
3. Derry Journal Summer 1995 9 (8).jpg
Strathfoyle community festival in 1995. Photo: Derry Journal
4. Derry Journal Summer 1995 6 (1).jpg
Dove House Pensioners' Outing. Photo: DJ