117 great pictures from Derry & Donegal back in the summer of 1995

By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th Aug 2025, 09:58 BST
Check out some of the people and events making the headlines and featuring in the Derry Journal 30 years ago in the summer of 1995.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

D:Ream frontman and Derry native Peter Cunnah returns to a hero's welcome at the BBC Radio One Roadshow at a packed Guildhall Square.

1. Derry Journal 1995 8 (10).jpg

D:Ream frontman and Derry native Peter Cunnah returns to a hero's welcome at the BBC Radio One Roadshow at a packed Guildhall Square. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Chernobyl Children at the Superbowl in Derry.

2. Derry Journal Summer 1995 3 (16).jpg

Chernobyl Children at the Superbowl in Derry. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Strathfoyle community festival in 1995.

3. Derry Journal Summer 1995 9 (8).jpg

Strathfoyle community festival in 1995. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Dove House Pensioners' Outing.

4. Derry Journal Summer 1995 6 (1).jpg

Dove House Pensioners' Outing. Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 30
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDonegal
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice