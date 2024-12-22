12 amazing photos of the famous Sugar nightclub School Days parties in Derry back in June 2002

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Sugar 2002
School Days at Sugar nightclub back in 2002. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Sugar 2002
School Days at Sugar nightclub back in 2002. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Sugar 2002
School Days at Sugar nightclub back in 2002. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Sugar 2002
School Days at Sugar nightclub back in 2002. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.