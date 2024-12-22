12 amazing photos of the famous Sugar nightclub School Days parties in Derry back in June 2002

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 15:57 GMT
Dressed up in your old school uniform heading out for the night, did you ever go to a Sugar School Days party?

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

School Days at Sugar nightclub back in 2002.

1. Sugar 2002

School Days at Sugar nightclub back in 2002. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

2. Sugar 2002

3. Sugar 2002

4. Sugar 2002

