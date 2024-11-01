The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who dressed as a Derry Girls Angel as she joined groups from across the North West for Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.24placeholder image
The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who dressed as a Derry Girls Angel as she joined groups from across the North West for Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.24

12 brilliant photographs from Derry’s colourful community based Halloween Carnival Parade

By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:47 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 15:48 BST
The beating heart of Derry’s wonderful Halloween celebrations are the local community groups who take part in the annual carnival parade each year.

Check out these brilliant photographs of some of the participants who brought the streets to life on Thursday night.

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who dressed as a Derry Girls Angel with her family as they joined groups from across the North West for Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Pictcure Martin McKeown. 31.10.24

1. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who dressed as a Derry Girls Angel with her family as they joined groups from across the North West for Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Pictcure Martin McKeown. 31.10.24

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who dressed as a Derry Girls Angel with her family as they joined groups from across the North West for Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Pictcure Martin McKeown. 31.10.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who dressed as a Derry Girls Angel as she joined groups from across the North West for Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Pictcure Martin McKeown. 31.10.24

2. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who dressed as a Derry Girls Angel as she joined groups from across the North West for Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Pictcure Martin McKeown. 31.10.24

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who dressed as a Derry Girls Angel as she joined groups from across the North West for Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Pictcure Martin McKeown. 31.10.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
One of the colourful groups from Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.24

3. One of the colourful groups from Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.24

One of the colourful groups from Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who dressed as a Derry Girls Angel as she joined groups from across the North West for Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.24

4. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who dressed as a Derry Girls Angel as she joined groups from across the North West for Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.24

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr who dressed as a Derry Girls Angel as she joined groups from across the North West for Derry City and Strabane District Council's community based Halloween Carnival Parade. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice