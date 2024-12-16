12 brilliant photos of St. Brigid's Primary School Nativity play

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. ST. BRIGID'S NATIVITY. . . . .Group pictured on the altar at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill after Wednesday's St. Brigid's PS Nativity. Included are Mrs Tina. Ruddy, RE/Music Coordinator, Ms. Caitlín Kelly LSA. Mrs. Lynn McCay. Year 3 Teacher, Mrs. Caitríona Quigley, Year 3 Teacher, Mrs. Trudy McLaughlin LSA, Mr. Paul O'Doherty, Principal and Fr. Sean O'Donnell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. A number of the Primary 1 pupils from St. Brigid's PS pictured with Fr. Sean during the Christmas Nativity.
3. Fr. Sean O'Donnell congratulates the children on their performances in the Nativity on Wednesday.
4. Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus pictued on the altar during Wednesday's St. Brigid's PS Nativity.
