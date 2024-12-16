12 brilliant photos of St. Brigid's Primary School Nativity play

By Jim McCafferty
Published 16th Dec 2024, 09:55 BST
St. Brigid’s Primary School students gave a Stunning performance of the Nativity in St. Brigid’s Church.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

ST. BRIGID'S NATIVITY. . . . .Group pictured on the altar at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill after Wednesday's St. Brigid's PS Nativity. Included are Mrs Tina. Ruddy, RE/Music Coordinator, Ms. Caitlín Kelly LSA. Mrs. Lynn McCay. Year 3 Teacher, Mrs. Caitríona Quigley, Year 3 Teacher, Mrs. Trudy McLaughlin LSA, Mr. Paul O'Doherty, Principal and Fr. Sean O'Donnell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. ST. BRIGID'S NATIVITY. . . . .Group pictured on the altar at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill after Wednesday's St. Brigid's PS Nativity. Included are Mrs Tina. Ruddy, RE/Music Coordinator, Ms. Caitlín Kelly LSA. Mrs. Lynn McCay. Year 3 Teacher, Mrs. Caitríona Quigley, Year 3 Teacher, Mrs. Trudy McLaughlin LSA, Mr. Paul O'Doherty, Principal and Fr. Sean O'Donnell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

ST. BRIGID'S NATIVITY. . . . .Group pictured on the altar at St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill after Wednesday's St. Brigid's PS Nativity. Included are Mrs Tina. Ruddy, RE/Music Coordinator, Ms. Caitlín Kelly LSA. Mrs. Lynn McCay. Year 3 Teacher, Mrs. Caitríona Quigley, Year 3 Teacher, Mrs. Trudy McLaughlin LSA, Mr. Paul O'Doherty, Principal and Fr. Sean O'Donnell. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
A number of the Primary 1 pupils from St. Brigid's PS pictured with Fr. Sean during the Christmas Nativity.

2. A number of the Primary 1 pupils from St. Brigid's PS pictured with Fr. Sean during the Christmas Nativity.

A number of the Primary 1 pupils from St. Brigid's PS pictured with Fr. Sean during the Christmas Nativity. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Fr. Sean O'Donnell congratulates the children on their performances in the Nativity on Wednesday.

3. Fr. Sean O'Donnell congratulates the children on their performances in the Nativity on Wednesday.

Fr. Sean O'Donnell congratulates the children on their performances in the Nativity on Wednesday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus pictued on the altar during Wednesday's St. Brigid's PS Nativity.

4. Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus pictued on the altar during Wednesday's St. Brigid's PS Nativity.

Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus pictued on the altar during Wednesday's St. Brigid's PS Nativity. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Primary school
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice