12 Brilliant pictures of Football vs homophobia in Derry's Brandywell Stadium

Foyle Pride hosted a five a side tournament with gender balanced teams in part of Pride Festival.
This was the ninth Football vs. Homophobia tournament. It consists of two different leagues, one for people new to the sport and another for players who are more familiar with Football.
1. The teams who took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney
2. The Sandino’s team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney
3. City of Derry Ladies team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney
4. The Tuned In team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney
