12 Brilliant pictures of Football vs homophobia in Derry's Brandywell Stadium

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:41 BST
Foyle Pride’s annual Football vs Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia took place in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Wednesday evening, August 14.

Foyle Pride hosted a five a side tournament with gender balanced teams in part of Pride Festival.

This was the ninth Football vs. Homophobia tournament. It consists of two different leagues, one for people new to the sport and another for players who are more familiar with Football.

The teams who took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

1. The teams who took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

The teams who took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The Sandino’s team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

2. The Sandino’s team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

The Sandino’s team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
City of Derry Ladies team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

3. City of Derry Ladies team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

City of Derry Ladies team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The Tuned In team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

4. The Tuned In team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney

The Tuned In team took part in the Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia soccer competition held in Brandywell Stadium. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.