12 fun photos of Derry and Donegal people enjoying the Lifford Races in late summer 2004

We’ve gone into our archives to bring you these pictures from the races 20 years ago, in the late summer of 2004.
1. Lifford Races (12) (1).JPG
Enjoying the Lifford Races in the late summer of 2004. Photo: dj
2. Lifford Races (10) (1).JPG
Enjoying the Lifford Races in the late summer of 2004. Photo: dj
3. Lifford Races (9) (1).JPG
Enjoying the Lifford Races in the late summer of 2004. Photo: dj
4. Lifford Races (8) (1).JPG
Enjoying the Lifford Races in the late summer of 2004. Photo: dj
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.