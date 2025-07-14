Pictures by George Sweeney.
1. Ciaran McDonagh, visiting from San Francisco, Reece Devlin McDonagh, Sophie Devlin McDonagh and Lauren McDonagh from Buncrana pictured at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Members of the Donaghy, Hegarty and Potter families from Muff were at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Members of the Porter and McCloskey families from Derry pictured at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Roisin McLaughlin, Noah McLaughlin, Darla O’Connor and Grace McLaughlin from Buncrana were at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney
