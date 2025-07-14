Mícheál, Ellie, Eabhé and Kaylen Farrell from Buncrana were at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
12 fun pictures of people enjoying Kids Fest at Buncrana Music Festival

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2025, 13:28 BST
Buncrana Music Festival brought top artists and entertainment to the town across the weekend, with children also getting in on the fun with ‘Kids Fest’.

Pictures by George Sweeney.

Ciaran McDonagh, visiting from San Francisco, Reece Devlin McDonagh, Sophie Devlin McDonagh and Lauren McDonagh from Buncrana pictured at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Ciaran McDonagh, visiting from San Francisco, Reece Devlin McDonagh, Sophie Devlin McDonagh and Lauren McDonagh from Buncrana pictured at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Ciaran McDonagh, visiting from San Francisco, Reece Devlin McDonagh, Sophie Devlin McDonagh and Lauren McDonagh from Buncrana pictured at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Members of the Donaghy, Hegarty and Potter families from Muff were at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Members of the Donaghy, Hegarty and Potter families from Muff were at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Members of the Donaghy, Hegarty and Potter families from Muff were at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Members of the Porter and McCloskey families from Derry pictured at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Members of the Porter and McCloskey families from Derry pictured at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Members of the Porter and McCloskey families from Derry pictured at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Roisin McLaughlin, Noah McLaughlin, Darla O’Connor and Grace McLaughlin from Buncrana were at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Roisin McLaughlin, Noah McLaughlin, Darla O’Connor and Grace McLaughlin from Buncrana were at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Roisin McLaughlin, Noah McLaughlin, Darla O'Connor and Grace McLaughlin from Buncrana were at the Kids Fest held at the Shore Front, in association with the Buncrana Music Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

