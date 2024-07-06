12 great pictures as Foyle School of Speech and Drama stages its Hollywood Show in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 6th Jul 2024, 11:52 BST
Talented young students took centre stage before a capacity audience at The Foyle School of Speech and Drama’s Hollywood Show at the Millennium Forum on Friday last.

The school, guided by the talented Sandra Biddle and her daughter Blathnaid, presented their annual show and their young stars had the audience captivated by the high standard of the performances.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

Pupils from the Foyle School of Speech and Drama perform .The School of Rock' at the Millennium Forum on Friday last.

Pupils from the Foyle School of Speech and Drama perform .The School of Rock' at the Millennium Forum on Friday last.Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Year 8 and 9 pupils perform At the End of the Day with soloist Katie Soal at the Millennium Forum on Friday.

Year 8 and 9 pupils perform At the End of the Day with soloist Katie Soal at the Millennium Forum on Friday.Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Eamon Herr as the Big Bad Aolf and Kate Hribar as Little Red Riding Hood at the Millennium Forum on Friday.

Eamon Herr as the Big Bad Aolf and Kate Hribar as Little Red Riding Hood at the Millennium Forum on Friday.Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Clara Mullan singing ‘For Good’ from Wicked during the Foyle School of Speech and Drama's Camp Hollywood Show at the Millennium Forum on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Clara Mullan singing ‘For Good’ from Wicked during the Foyle School of Speech and Drama's Camp Hollywood Show at the Millennium Forum on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

