Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.
Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.

12 marvellous photographs of Derry folk enjoying a punt at the Lifford dog track in October 2004

By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Oct 2024, 12:46 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 12:46 GMT
A night at the dogs is always a great way to spend an evening.

Here’s a selection of punters attending the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.

Where did those 20 years go?

Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.

1. Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.

Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.

2. Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.

Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.

3. Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.

Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.

4. Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004.

Enjoying a night out at the Lifford Greyhound Stadium in October 2004. Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice