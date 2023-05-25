In May 2003, the Journal published pictures from the Sugar nightclub and Downey’s Bar ‘Make This Your Moment’ Grand Karaoke Competition.

The second semi-final had 11 contestants all competing for a place in the final, which had prize money of £3000 and the opportunity to record a CD.

The qualifiers were Denise McGrory who sang Whitney Houston’s ‘One Moment In Time;’ Mark Ferry, who sang ‘Easy’ by the Commodores; Susan Blee who sang Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Angel;’ Tony McBride who sang ‘Living on A Prayer’ by Bon Jovi and Marie-Therese Martin, with her rendition of ‘Stuck in the Middle’ by Louise.

You’ll find some more pictures from the Karaoke Competition here

1 . Finalist Tony McBride entertaining the crowd. Photo: DJ Photo Sales

2 . Bernadette Friel, Tommy McMenamin, Leona O'Donnell and Michaela Merritt. Photo: DJ Photo Sales

3 . Denise McGrory on stage. Photo: DJ Photo Sales

4 . Emilie McLaughlin, Sharon Ferry and Riona Fitzpatrick. Photo: DJ Photo Sales