In May 2003, the Journal published pictures from the Sugar nightclub and Downey’s Bar ‘Make This Your Moment’ Grand Karaoke Competition.
By Laura Glenn
Published 25th May 2023, 15:02 BST
The second semi-final had 11 contestants all competing for a place in the final, which had prize money of £3000 and the opportunity to record a CD.
The qualifiers were Denise McGrory who sang Whitney Houston’s ‘One Moment In Time;’ Mark Ferry, who sang ‘Easy’ by the Commodores; Susan Blee who sang Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Angel;’ Tony McBride who sang ‘Living on A Prayer’ by Bon Jovi and Marie-Therese Martin, with her rendition of ‘Stuck in the Middle’ by Louise.
