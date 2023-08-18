Brian Rowan joined Freya McClements in Pilot’s Row to talk about his '25 Pieces' exhibition as part of Féile 2023.
Drawn from his extensive news archive of his contacts with the many sides to the conflict, the exhibition booklet follows the hard road to Good Friday 1998, and the story since.
His conversation with the Irish Times Northern Editor Freya McClements covered codewords and ceasefires, decommissioning and demilitarisation, agreements and disagreements, prisoners and the often broken politics of peace.
1. Freya McClements, Irish Times Northern Editor, fires the first question to journalist and author Brian Rowan at Pilot's Row on Thursday evening. The Féile 23 event was about his '25 Pieces' exhibition. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Freya McClements, Irish Times Northern Editor, pictured with journalist and author Brian Rowan at Pilot's Row on Thursday evening. The Féile 23 event was about his '25 Pieces' exhibition.
3. Having a read of '25 Pieces - Brian Rowan' before the start of Thursday's Brian Rowan Conversation with Freya McClements at Pilot's Row.
4. Some of the faces in the audience at the Féile 23 'Brian Rowan - 25 Pieces' conversation with Freya McClements at Pilot's Row on Thursday evening.
