12 photographs of people venerating relics of St. Bernadette’s at St. Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry

By George Sweeney and Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Oct 2024, 15:31 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 15:43 BST
Devotees of St. Bernadette have come out in large numbers to venerate the relics of the Pyrenean saint since they arrived at St. Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry on Sunday.

The relics will remain in the cathedral on Monday as part of a much-anticipated pilgrimage to Ireland.

St. Bernadette was born Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes in the high Pyrenees where, in 1858, she experienced a number of Marian apparitions.

Since the 19th century pilgrims have been travelling to southern France to venerate Our Lady of Lourdes.

There is particular devotion to the Occitan saint in Derry. The grotto in St. Eugene’s was erected in 1928 in memory of Bishop Charles McHugh (1907-1926) because of his great devotion to Our Lady of Lourdes, and to commemorate the fact that he inaugurated the first Irish National Pilgrimage to Lourdes in 1912.

