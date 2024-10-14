The relics will remain in the cathedral on Monday as part of a much-anticipated pilgrimage to Ireland.
St. Bernadette was born Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes in the high Pyrenees where, in 1858, she experienced a number of Marian apparitions.
Since the 19th century pilgrims have been travelling to southern France to venerate Our Lady of Lourdes.
There is particular devotion to the Occitan saint in Derry. The grotto in St. Eugene’s was erected in 1928 in memory of Bishop Charles McHugh (1907-1926) because of his great devotion to Our Lady of Lourdes, and to commemorate the fact that he inaugurated the first Irish National Pilgrimage to Lourdes in 1912.
1. Pupils from the Derry Diocese queue for the veneration of the relics of St Bernadette at St Eugene’s Cathedral on Monday morning. Relics of the saint are being taken on pilgrimage to each of the 26 Catholic dioceses in Ireland. Photo: George Sweeney
