12 photos of Derry folk taking a trip down to the Lifford Races back in July 2004

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 26th Jul 2024, 17:08 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 17:09 BST
Getting out of the city for a day to the Lifford Races back in July 2004.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Lifford Races July 2004

Lifford Races July 2004

Lifford Races July 2004

Lifford Races July 2004

