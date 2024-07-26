12 photos of Derry folk taking a trip down to the Lifford Races back in July 2004

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Lifford Races July 2004 : Lifford Races July 2004
Getting out of Derry for a Day, at the Lifford Races back in July 2004.Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Lifford Races July 2004 : Lifford Races July 2004
Getting out of Derry for a Day, at the Lifford Races back in July 2004.Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Lifford Races July 2004 : Lifford Races July 2004
Getting out of Derry for a Day, at the Lifford Races back in July 2004.Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Lifford Races July 2004 : Lifford Races July 2004
Getting out of Derry for a Day, at the Lifford Races back in July 2004.Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.