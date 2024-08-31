12 photos of Derry folk taking a trip down to the Lifford Races back in September 2004

59 brilliant photos from 20 years ago of September parties and celebrations in Derry 2004

Ciaran Murray (28) charged with murder of Montserrat Martorell in Derry

News you can trust since 1772

Late night at the Lifford races with friends and family. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Late night at the Lifford races with friends and family. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Late night at the Lifford races with friends and family. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Late night at the Lifford races with friends and family. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Getting out of the city for a day to the Lifford Races back in September 2004.

Late night at the Lifford races with friends and family.