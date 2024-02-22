12 pictures from St. Brigid’s High School formal in February 1994

Where have the 30 years gone?
Photos: Derry Journal archive. Please note: These photos are from the Derry Journal archive and are copyrighted to the Derry Journal. Downloading, adapting, colouring or uploading the images online or to other social media platforms or reproducing them in print is prohibited.
1. Attendees at the St. Brigid’s High School formal in February 1994
Attendees at the St. Brigid’s High School formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive
2. Attendees at the St. Brigid’s High School formal in February 1994
Attendees at the St. Brigid’s High School formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive
3. Attendees at the St. Brigid’s High School formal in February 1994
Attendees at the St. Brigid’s High School formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive
4. Attendees at the St. Brigid’s High School formal in February 1994
Attendees at the St. Brigid’s High School formal in February 1994 Photo: Archive