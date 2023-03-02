12 Pictures of prospective students having fun at NWRC Open Day in Derry

North West Regional College (NWRC) welcomed prospective students to their Strand Road and Springtown Campus’ this week for their annual Open Day.
NWRC students and staff showcased the learning opportunities and facilities to the prospective students, who were able to see everything from mechanics to ‘mocktails’.
1. Jack Curran afrom Lisneal College pictured with Dad Gary and Mechanical Engineering Lecturer Mickey Friel at Open Day at NWRC's Springtown Campus.
Photo: NWRC
2. E-Sports student Riley Canavan takes part in the 12 hour gameathon at North West Regional College's Strand Road campus.
Photo: NWRC
3. John Burke pictured with Lisneal College student Harvey McDaid at Open Day at NWRC's Springtown Campus.
Photo: NWRC
4. Eoin and Kate from Crana College pictured with Paul Harrison at Open Day at NWRC's Springtown Campus.
Photo: NWRC