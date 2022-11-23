12 Pictures of the Yarns Conference in Derry and Donegal

Yarns, a two-day fashion and textile industry conference, took place last weekend in venues around Derry and Donegal.
This unique celebration of the northwest’s textile heritage brought leading figures from the world of Irish fashion to the northwest, including Irish Times Fashion Editor, Deirdre McQuillan, fashion entrepreneur Sonya Lennon, stylists Aisling Farinella and Paula Hughes, and designer Aideen Bodkin.
The event included practical workshops for budding designers and one-on-ones with industry experts and local fashion and textile businesses to support the development of their brand. Yarns was organised by the Creative Coast Donegal initiative of the Local Enterprise Office of Donegal County Council, in conjunction with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Creative Ireland, and the Shared Island Initiative. For more information, visit www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal
1. Deirdre McQuillan, Fashion Editor for The Irish Times, speaking at the official launch of the Yarns seminar in the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.
Picture By Joe Dunne 19/11/22:Yarns fashion and textile industry conference
Deirdre McQuillan, Fashion Editor for The Irish Times, speaking at the official launch of the Yarns seminar in the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.
Picture By Joe Dunne 19/11/22:.
Photo: Joe Dunne
2. Designer Sonya Lennon speaking at the official launch of the Yarns seminar in the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.
Picture By Joe Dunne 19/11/22:Yarns fashion and textile industry conference
Designer Sonya Lennon speaking at the official launch of the Yarns seminar in the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.
Picture By Joe Dunne 19/11/22:.
Photo: Joe Dunne
3. Chris Wringer, General Manager - Donegal Yarns, Deirdre Williams, Fashion and Textile Design Centre, Grace Korbel, Assistant Head of Enterprise-Donegal, Charlene Griffiths, Business and Investment Officer for DCSDC, Bridie Mullin, designer in Irish Linen, Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Maria Couchman, of DCCoI, Aideen Bodkin, Fashion Designer, John O'Hara - Executive - Creative Coast Donegal, and Leeann Doherty, Business Officer DCSDC, attend the official launch of Yarns Brand Development and Thought Leadership in the Fashion and Textile Industry in the Playhouse Theatre, Derry/Londonderry. Picture By Joe Dunne 18/11/22:Yarns fashion and textile industry conference
Chris Wringer, General Manager - Donegal Yarns, Deirdre Williams, Fashion and Textile Design Centre, Grace Korbel, Assistant Head of Enterprise-Donegal, Charlene Griffiths, Business and Investment Officer for DCSDC, Bridie Mullin, designer in Irish Linen, Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Maria Couchman, of DCCoI, Aideen Bodkin, Fashion Designer, John O'Hara - Executive - Creative Coast Donegal, and Leeann Doherty, Business Officer DCSDC, attend the official launch of Yarns Brand Development and Thought Leadership in the Fashion and Textile Industry in the Playhouse Theatre, Derry/Londonderry. Picture By Joe Dunne 18/11/22:.
Photo: Joe Dunne
4. (From left) Grace Korbel, Assistant Head of Enterprise, Edel MacBride, Irish designer, Bridgene Graham and Niall Lynch, COALESCE clothing brand, John O’Hara, Executive - Creative Coast Donegal, Deirdre McQuillan, Fashion Editor for The Irish Times, designer Sonya Lennon, Paula Hughes, Creative Fashion Consultant, Rosy Temple, CEO Magee, and Aisling Farinella, Stylist & Creative Consultant, attend the official launch of the Yarns seminar in the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.
Picture By Joe Dunne 19/11/22:Yarns fashion and textile industry conference
(From left) Grace Korbel, Assistant Head of Enterprise, Edel MacBride, Irish designer, Bridgene Graham and Niall Lynch, COALESCE clothing brand, John O’Hara, Executive - Creative Coast Donegal, Deirdre McQuillan, Fashion Editor for The Irish Times, designer Sonya Lennon, Paula Hughes, Creative Fashion Consultant, Rosy Temple, CEO Magee, and Aisling Farinella, Stylist & Creative Consultant, attend the official launch of the Yarns seminar in the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.
Picture By Joe Dunne 19/11/22:.
Photo: Joe Dunne