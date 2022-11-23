12 Pictures of the Yarns Conference in Derry and Donegal

This unique celebration of the northwest’s textile heritage brought leading figures from the world of Irish fashion to the northwest, including Irish Times Fashion Editor, Deirdre McQuillan, fashion entrepreneur Sonya Lennon, stylists Aisling Farinella and Paula Hughes, and designer Aideen Bodkin.

The event included practical workshops for budding designers and one-on-ones with industry experts and local fashion and textile businesses to support the development of their brand. Yarns was organised by the Creative Coast Donegal initiative of the Local Enterprise Office of Donegal County Council, in conjunction with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Creative Ireland, and the Shared Island Initiative. For more information, visit www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal