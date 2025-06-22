120 brilliant photos from 20 years ago of parties and celebrations in Derry June 2005

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 15:44 BST
Here is a collection of photos of people enjoying their birthday parties with friends family and other celebrations.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party.

1. Gael Boyle : Gael Boyle

Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party.

2. Gael Boyle : Gael Boyle

Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party.

3. Gael Boyle : Gael Boyle

Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party.

4. Gael Boyle : Gael Boyle

Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 30
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice