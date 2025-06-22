120 brilliant photos from 20 years ago of parties and celebrations in Derry June 2005

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.
1. Gael Boyle : Gael Boyle
Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
2. Gael Boyle : Gael Boyle
Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
3. Gael Boyle : Gael Boyle
Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
4. Gael Boyle : Gael Boyle
Gael Boyle's 30th birthday party. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.