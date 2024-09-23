125 brilliant photos from 20 years ago of parties and celebrations in Derry October 2004

63 great pictures of parties and celebrations in Derry in early autumn 2004

Liam Devlin, the Derry man born in ‘Peadar O’Donnell’s’, whose Dublin pub was IRA HQ during the War of Independence

News you can trust since 1772

Aisling and Deidre out celebrating their 21st birthday together. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Aisling and Deidre out celebrating their 21st birthday together. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Aisling and Deidre out celebrating their 21st birthday together. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Aisling and Deidre out celebrating their 21st birthday together. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive.

Here is a collection of photos of people enjoying their birthday parties with friends family and other celebrations.