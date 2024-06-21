Brothers Ryan and Shay Feeney celebrate with mum and dad Sean and Rachel at Best in FE.Brothers Ryan and Shay Feeney celebrate with mum and dad Sean and Rachel at Best in FE.
Brothers Ryan and Shay Feeney celebrate with mum and dad Sean and Rachel at Best in FE.

13 brilliant photographs of students and their proud families at North West Regional College’s Best in FE event

The achievements of more than 250 students were celebrated at the North West Regional College’s Best in Further Education (FE) event.

The students were accompanied by their families and friends and joined by other special and invited guests.

Here is a selection of photographs.

Carmel Davey pictured at the Best in Further Education celebrations at North West Regional College.

Parker Benson pictured with Dr. Lynda Hegarty, Head of Health, Sport and Science at NWRC, and Dr. Catherine O'Mullan, Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards at NWRC, at the Best in Further Education celebrations at North West Regional College.

Paul Swann pictured with granny Jennifer at the Best in Further Education celebrations at North West Regional College.

Sophie Troke and mum Julie at the Best in Further Education awards at North West Regional College.

