13 brilliant photographs of students and their proud families at North West Regional College’s Best in FE event

The students were accompanied by their families and friends and joined by other special and invited guests.
Here is a selection of photographs.
1. Carmel Davey pictured at the Best in Further Education celebrations at North West Regional College.
Carmel Davey pictured at the Best in Further Education celebrations at North West Regional College.Photo: NWRC
2. Parker Benson pictured with Dr. Lynda Hegarty, Head of Health, Sport and Science at NWRC, and Dr. Catherine O'Mullan, Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards at NWRC, at the Best in Further Education celebrations at North West Regional College.
Parker Benson pictured with Dr. Lynda Hegarty, Head of Health, Sport and Science at NWRC, and Dr. Catherine O'Mullan, Director of Curriculum and Academic Standards at NWRC, at the Best in Further Education celebrations at North West Regional College.Photo: NWRC
3. Paul Swann pictured with granny Jennifer at the Best in Further Education celebrations at North West Regional College.
Paul Swann pictured with granny Jennifer at the Best in Further Education celebrations at North West Regional College.Photo: NWRC
4. Sophie Troke and mum Julie at the Best in Further Education awards at North West Regional College.
Sophie Troke and mum Julie at the Best in Further Education awards at North West Regional College.Photo: NWRC