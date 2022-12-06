13 class images as Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee awarded Freedom of the City

It was smiles all round as the highest Derry & Strabane Council bestowed the Freedom of the City on Lisa McGee.
Lisa becomes the first woman ever to be awarded the high honour in her native city.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal and Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Lisa McGee, creator of Derry Girls, who was conferred with the Freedom of Derry City and Strabane by councillors yesterday evening pictured with Mayor Sandra Duffy in the Guildhall. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS – 03
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Lisa McGee, creator of Derry Girls, who was conferred with the Freedom of Derry City and Strabane by councillors yesterday evening pictured with family and friends in the Guildhall. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS – 05
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Lisa McGee, creator of Derry Girls, was conferred with the Freedom of Derry City and Strabane by a meeting of Full Council on Monday evening in the Guildhall. Pictured with her parents Anne and Chris. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS â€“
Photo: George Sweeney
4. The Mayor, Sandra Duffy pictured with Lisa McGee, writer of Derry Girls and local Councillors and Council Officials at the Guildhall on Monday after receiving the Freedom of the City award - the first female to do so.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography