13 cracking pictures from a day at the greyhound racing track in Lifford, Donegal back in June 2004

By Brendan McDaid
Published 28th Jun 2024, 12:14 BST
Pictured are people enjoying a day out at the greyhound racing track in Lifford 20 years ago back in June 2004.

Photos: Derry Journal.

