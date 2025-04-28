Let me into the photography Louise Gallagher, Bruce McGregor, and Carolanne Boyle 4873dd : A night at the races in Lifford in April 2005.Let me into the photography Louise Gallagher, Bruce McGregor, and Carolanne Boyle 4873dd : A night at the races in Lifford in April 2005.
Let me into the photography Louise Gallagher, Bruce McGregor, and Carolanne Boyle 4873dd : A night at the races in Lifford in April 2005.

13 fantastic photos of Derry and Donegal people at the Lifford Races in April 2005

By Laura Glenn
Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:57 BST
The Derry Journal archives have unveiled some more great pictures from the Lifford Races 20 years ago, back in April 2005.

See if you can spot someone you know.

Nicola, Tracey, Debbie leig and Michelle enjoying the night out at the Lifford Stadium. 4871dd : A night at the races in Lifford in April 2005.

1. Nicola, Tracey, Debbie leig and Michelle enjoying the night out at the Lifford Stadium. 4871dd

Nicola, Tracey, Debbie leig and Michelle enjoying the night out at the Lifford Stadium. 4871dd : A night at the races in Lifford in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Anyone for Dinner The staff at the Lifford Stadium getting ready to serve the customers at the busy restuartant. 4881dd : A night at the races in Lifford in April 2005.

2. Anyone for Dinner The staff at the Lifford Stadium getting ready to serve the customers at the busy restuartant. 4881dd

Anyone for Dinner The staff at the Lifford Stadium getting ready to serve the customers at the busy restuartant. 4881dd : A night at the races in Lifford in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Having a fun night out at the Lifford Stadium left to right Maeve McGinley, Emer Hanlon and Gearldine McGeown 4876 dd : A night at the races in Lifford in April 2005.

3. Having a fun night out at the Lifford Stadium left to right Maeve McGinley, Emer Hanlon and Gearldine McGeown 4876 dd

Having a fun night out at the Lifford Stadium left to right Maeve McGinley, Emer Hanlon and Gearldine McGeown 4876 dd : A night at the races in Lifford in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Enjoying a meal at the Lifford Stadium are Pauline MOONEY MAJORIE BOWAN, VALERIE ROWAN AND JEAN HAMMILL. 4879DD : A night at the races in Lifford in April 2005.

4. Enjoying a meal at the Lifford Stadium are Pauline MOONEY MAJORIE BOWAN, VALERIE ROWAN AND JEAN HAMMILL. 4879DD

Enjoying a meal at the Lifford Stadium are Pauline MOONEY MAJORIE BOWAN, VALERIE ROWAN AND JEAN HAMMILL. 4879DD : A night at the races in Lifford in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDonegal
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice