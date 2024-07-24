Some of the children from across the community who participated in the week long Good Relations, arts based, Summer Camps held at Studio, supported by Radius Housing Association. Photo: George SweeneySome of the children from across the community who participated in the week long Good Relations, arts based, Summer Camps held at Studio, supported by Radius Housing Association. Photo: George Sweeney
13 fun pictures of the Greater Shantallow Community Arts 'Good Relations Summer Camps'

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:17 BST
Greater Shantallow Community Arts, supported by Radius Housing Association, provided 200 Children and young people from across all our communities with the opportunity to experience a two-week long magical programme of arts-based creativity and fun at Studio2 Youth & Community Art Centre in Skeoge.

Check out the photos. Pictures by George Sweeney.

