13 gorgeous pictures of the Moville Festival Pet Show

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:53 BST
The sun shone on the Moville Festival across the weekend, with a host of great events taking place.

One of these was the ever-popular Pet Show and lots of proud animal owners showed off their gorgeous pets.

Pictures by George Sweeney.

Perfect Grooming proprietor Sadie Carey, on the left, sponsor of the Moville Summer Festival Pet Show, pictured with contestant Sláinte and Anne and Clara Burkhard. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Perfect Grooming proprietor Sadie Carey, on the left, sponsor of the Moville Summer Festival Pet Show, pictured with contestant Sláinte and Anne and Clara Burkhard. Photo: George Sweeney

Sláinte with Anne and Clara Burkhard at the Moville Summer Festival Pet Show, held on The Green. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Sláinte with Anne and Clara Burkhard at the Moville Summer Festival Pet Show, held on The Green. Photo: George Sweeney

Sonic with Stephen McGonagle at the Moville Summer Festival Pet Show, held on The Green. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Sonic with Stephen McGonagle at the Moville Summer Festival Pet Show, held on The Green. Photo: George Sweeney

Teddy with Grace Doherty, Ria McGonagle and Lily Doherty at the Moville Summer Festival Pet Show, held on The Green. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Teddy with Grace Doherty, Ria McGonagle and Lily Doherty at the Moville Summer Festival Pet Show, held on The Green. Photo: George Sweeney

