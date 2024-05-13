The day started with a charity auction behind the Clanree Hotel in Lwetterkenny before the tractors took off bound for Newtoncunningham, with all proceeds going to the Donegal Galway Cancer Bus Charity Good And New.

Allen was known far and wide in farming and agri contracting circles and increased that awareness with everyone outside of those circles with his fundraising abilities over the years, having raised well in excess of €100,000 for charity.

Organisers said: “The man will always be known as just a genuine down-to-earth, kind hearted man who's wish for the family was that they would continue on with the charity journey.”

Photos by Clive Wasson.

Tractors ready to go at the Allen Wylie Memorial Tractor Run from Letterkenny to Newtoncunningham on Saturday last held to raise funds for the Good & New Cancer Bus. Photo Clive Wasson

Wylie family members Carla, Nadine, Jake, Alan, Jean Calvin, Amanda , TJ, Trevor, Sienna And Sandra at the Allen Wylie Memorial Tractor Run from Letterkenny to Newtoncunningham on Saturday last held to raise funds for the Good & New Cancer Bus. Photo Clive Wasson

Calvin Wylie and Alan Wylie at the Allen Wylie Memorial Tractor Run from Letterkenny to Newtoncunningham on Saturday last held to raise funds for the Good & New Cancer Bus. Photo Clive Wasson

Kelly McBride at the Allen Wylie Memorial Tractor Run from Letterkenny to Newtoncunningham on Saturday last held to raise funds for the Good & New Cancer Bus. Photo Clive Wasson