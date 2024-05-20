The sun shone for this popular event, which showcased vintage vehicles from near and far.
Pictures by George Sweeney.
1. Some of the tractors on that were on display at the Muff Vintage Show, held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney.
2. Locals Michelle and Rebecca attended the Muff Vintage Show, held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney.
3. Brothers Daniel and Thomas Lynch pictured alongside their Case 1394 tractor at the Muff Vintage Show, held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney.
4. Rosaleen, Martin and Terry, North Coast Vintage Club members, were at the Muff Vintage Show, held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney.
