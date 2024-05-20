Dima pictured on a vintage tractor at the Muff Vintage Show, held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney.Dima pictured on a vintage tractor at the Muff Vintage Show, held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney.
Dima pictured on a vintage tractor at the Muff Vintage Show, held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney.

13 great pictures of all the fun at Muff Vintage Show

By The Newsroom
Published 20th May 2024, 11:11 BST
Muff Vintage Show took place on Sunday, May 19 and was a great success.

The sun shone for this popular event, which showcased vintage vehicles from near and far.

Pictures by George Sweeney.

Some of the tractors on that were on display at the Muff Vintage Show, held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney.

Locals Michelle and Rebecca attended the Muff Vintage Show, held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney.

Brothers Daniel and Thomas Lynch pictured alongside their Case 1394 tractor at the Muff Vintage Show, held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney.

Rosaleen, Martin and Terry, North Coast Vintage Club members, were at the Muff Vintage Show, held in the Community Park on Sunday. Photo: George Sweeney.

