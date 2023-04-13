News you can trust since 1772
From left, are Moya Colhoun, Elizabeth McGilloway and Sandy Colhoun. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)From left, are Moya Colhoun, Elizabeth McGilloway and Sandy Colhoun. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
From left, are Moya Colhoun, Elizabeth McGilloway and Sandy Colhoun. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

13 photographs of the Mayor’s Easter Tea Dance in the Guildhall

It’s a highlight of the social calendar so it was no surprise there was a big turnout and plenty of smiles at the Mayor’s Easter tea dance in the Guildhall on Wednesday.

By Tom Heaney
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST

Here is a selection of photographs from the event which were taken by Tom Heaney.

Mayor Sandra Duffy with from left, Resha Collins, Pauline Dillon, Vincent Doherty, and from right Chris Harkin and Mary White. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor Sandra Duffy with Marian Strunks and Spazy McGilloway.

On the dance floor at the Mayor's Tea Dance are Jim and Myra Boyle. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Guests at the Mayor's Tea Dance take to the floor for a spot of line-dancing. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

