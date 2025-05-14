13 photos of the launch of Foyle Pride's 'Pride in Sport' programme in Derry

Group pictured at the 'Pride in Sport' Programme launch at Brooke Park Activity Centre on. Tuesday afternoon. From left, Meabh O'Neill, chair, Foyle Pride, Julie White, Old Library Trust, James Curry, guest speaker, Sabrina Lynch, Old Library Trust and Ciara McElhinney, Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.

Foyle Pride launched their ‘Pride in Sport’ programme on Tuesday May 13, in Brooke Park Sports Centre, Derry.

This year’s programme consists of no less than six taster sessions in various sports, including Boxing, Gaelic Football and Hurling, Badminton, Basketball, Rugby and a strength and conditioning class, in partnership with local sports clubs on Monday evenings.

Running alongside the sports sessions will be a couch to 5k on Wednesday evenings at 6pm from Sainsburys, in partnership with the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.

Speaking at Tuesday’s launch, Foyle Pride chair Jason Dunne said programmes like these are absolutely vital and they let the LGBTQIA+ community know that there is a place for them on the pitch, on the court or in the ring.

James Curry, guest speaker addressing the attendance at Tuesday's 'Pride in Sports' programme launch at Brooke Park Activity Centre, Derry.

He added: "Right now, we’re seeing a disturbing rise in anti-trans rhetoric across the UK and Ireland. Trans people - particularly trans women - are being singled out and excluded from sport under the guise of fairness or protection of women.

"But exclusion isn’t fairness. It’s transphobia and misogyny dressed up as policy. All these policies do is create more ways to police women’s bodies.”

The chair concluded: "The bans rolling in on trans women participating in sports sends a disturbing message that some people’s right to participate and to be part of a team is up for debate. But with the ‘Pride in Sport’ programme and other programmes like this around the country, we are saying very clearly - Sport is for everyone.

"This programme is about breaking down barriers and showing that sport is for everyone, regardless of ability, gender identity and sexual orientation.”

