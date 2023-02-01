We’ve been delving into the archive from February 2003 and its school formal time for the senior students at Foyle & Londonderry College.
Photos: Derry Journal archive.
1. From left (seated), Kim Hamilton, Kathryn Lintin, Mellisa Crockett, Sarah McConnell and Chloe Simpson. Back row, Steven Campbell, Jon Fallaha, Andrew Galbraith, Michael Simpson and Dwain Hill. (0402T10).
2. From left (seated), Christina Ferry, Emma Sykes, Aisling Simpson, Megan Kennedy and Katrina Reilly. Back row, Thomas Downey, Frank Butcher, Angus Flannagan, Alastair Robb and Richard Philson. (0402T07)
3. From left (seated), Michelle Martin, Lauren Hill, Sarah Mercer and Rachel Brown. Back row, Ryan Power , James Bradley, Nathen Primrose and Brian Rhodes. (0402T18).
4. From left (seated), Rachel Hutton, Samantha Hutchison, Elaine McSparron, Claire Moore, and Laura Bell. Back row, Andrew Nesbitt, Greg Bresland, Conor Agnew, David Marshall and John McClean. (0402T09)
