From left (seated), Claire Campbell, Danielle Conway, Emma Thompson, Claire McMinn, and Nickki McCorkell. Back row, Kerry Simpson, Nicky Cooke, Jason Rosborough, Gary Robinson and James Burke. (0402T06)

13 pictures from the Foyle & Londonderry College formal back in 2003

We’ve been delving into the archive from February 2003 and its school formal time for the senior students at Foyle & Londonderry College.

By Brendan McDaid
3 hours ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 11:19am

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

1. From left (seated), Kim Hamilton, Kathryn Lintin, Mellisa Crockett, Sarah McConnell and Chloe Simpson. Back row, Steven Campbell, Jon Fallaha, Andrew Galbraith, Michael Simpson and Dwain Hill. (0402T10).

Photo: Derry Journal

2. From left (seated), Christina Ferry, Emma Sykes, Aisling Simpson, Megan Kennedy and Katrina Reilly. Back row, Thomas Downey, Frank Butcher, Angus Flannagan, Alastair Robb and Richard Philson. (0402T07)

Photo: Derry Journal

3. From left (seated), Michelle Martin, Lauren Hill, Sarah Mercer and Rachel Brown. Back row, Ryan Power , James Bradley, Nathen Primrose and Brian Rhodes. (0402T18).

Photo: Derry Journal

4. From left (seated), Rachel Hutton, Samantha Hutchison, Elaine McSparron, Claire Moore, and Laura Bell. Back row, Andrew Nesbitt, Greg Bresland, Conor Agnew, David Marshall and John McClean. (0402T09)

Photo: Derry Journal

