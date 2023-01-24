13 pictures from the new Knights of Malta during the Troubles exhibition in Derry

A new exhibition focusing on the incredible and often overlooked role played by the Knights of Malta during the Troubles has been unveiled as part of 51st Bloody Sunday programme.
The exhibition opened on Monday night at the Museum of Free Derry in Glenfada Park and has been organised as part of the Bloody Sunday Trust commemorations following the publication of a novel by talented Derry author Jude Morrow entitled The Ghosts of Riots Past. The book presents the troubled conflict in Derry through the eyes of a young, female volunteer first-aider in the Order of Malta Ambulance Corps.
The exhibition will run until the end of February.
1. Order of Malta member Charlie Glenn pictured at the Order of Malta Exhibition launch in the Museum of Free Derry on Monday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 59
2. Rosemary Doyle pictured beside a gasmask she wore on Bloody Sunday and which protected her when she was hit by a rubber bullet on display at the Order of Malta Exhibition launch in the Museum of Free Derry on Monday evening last Included in the photograph is Liam Wray. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 54
3. A First Aid case belonging to Lieutenant James McDaid, Order of Malta, used on Bloody Sunday on display at the Order of Malta Exhibition launch in the Museum of Free Derry on Monday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 51
4. Order of Malta Commander Anthony Patterson and former member Therese McDonagh pictured at the Order of Malta Exhibition launch in the Museum of Free Derry on Monday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 56
