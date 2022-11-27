There was much excitement in Buncrana on Friday night at the long-awaited Christmas light switch-on.
There was delight as Santa Claus himself arrived in the Inishowen town for the big event, where he switched on the spectacular new Christmas tree and lit the town up for the festive season.
People gather for the switching on of the Christmas tree lights in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 99
Santa with Oisin McGowan at the Christmas tree lights switch on in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 96
Santa arrives safely in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 95
Santa switching on of the Christmas tree lights in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 94
