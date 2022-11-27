News you can trust since 1772
Santa pictured with familiar faces at the Christmas tree lights switch on in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 97

13 pictures of the Buncrana Christmas Light Switch On

There was much excitement in Buncrana on Friday night at the long-awaited Christmas light switch-on.

There was delight as Santa Claus himself arrived in the Inishowen town for the big event, where he switched on the spectacular new Christmas tree and lit the town up for the festive season.

1. Buncrana Christmas Light Switch On

People gather for the switching on of the Christmas tree lights in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 99

2. Buncrana Christmas Light Switch On

Santa with Oisin McGowan at the Christmas tree lights switch on in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 96

3. Buncrana Christmas Light Switch On

Santa arrives safely in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 95

4. Buncrana Christmas Light Switch On

Santa switching on of the Christmas tree lights in Buncrana on Friday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 94

