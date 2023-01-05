13 pictures of the public meeting held in Derry to 'Save Radio Foyle'

Politicians, trade unionists, community workers and listeners gathered in the main hall of the Guildhall on Wednesday, January 5 to oppose cuts to Radio Foyle services.
1. National Union of Journalists president Pierre Vicary addressing the attendance at a public meeting, held in the Guildhall on Wednesday evening, opposing proposed cuts to jobs and services at BBC Radio Foyle. Included in the photograph are Séamus Dooley NUJ assistant general secretary, Felicity McCall journalist, writer and broadcaster and Niall McCarroll, chair of Derry Trades Union Council. George Sweeney. DER2301GS – 24
2. Garry Middleton MLA was in attendance at a public meeting held in the Guildhall on Wednesday evening opposing the proposed cuts to jobs and services at BBC Radio Foyle. George Sweeney. DER2301GS – 17
3. Some of the attendance at a public meeting held in the Guildhall on Wednesday evening opposing the proposed cuts to jobs and services at BBC Radio Foyle. George Sweeney. DER2301GS – 20
4. National Union of Journalists assistant general secretary Séamus Dooley loos on as Mayor Sandra Duffy signs a petition to save Radio Foyle at the public meeting, held in the Guildhall on Wednesday evening, opposing planned cuts to jobs and services at the local radio station. George Sweeney. DER2301GS – 13
