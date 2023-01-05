13 pictures of the public meeting held in Derry to 'Save Radio Foyle'

1. National Union of Journalists president Pierre Vicary addressing the attendance at a public meeting, held in the Guildhall on Wednesday evening, opposing proposed cuts to jobs and services at BBC Radio Foyle. Included in the photograph are Séamus Dooley NUJ assistant general secretary, Felicity McCall journalist, writer and broadcaster and Niall McCarroll, chair of Derry Trades Union Council. George Sweeney. DER2301GS – 24

National Union of Journalists president Pierre Vicary addressing the attendance at a public meeting, held in the Guildhall on Wednesday evening, opposing proposed cuts to jobs and services at BBC Radio Foyle. Included in the photograph are Séamus Dooley NUJ assistant general secretary, Felicity McCall journalist, writer and broadcaster and Niall McCarroll, chair of Derry Trades Union Council. George Sweeney. DER2301GS – 24

Photo: George Sweeney