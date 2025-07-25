135 great pictures of parties and celebrations in Derry back in July 2005

By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:27 BST
Check to see if you know anyone from these pictures of people marking birthdays and celebrations in Derry and the north west 20 years ago back in July 2005.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

Left to right Karen Rosie Mellisa Clare Peggy Natalie Leigh enjoying the party 7094 d : Parties and celebrations in Derry back in July 2005: Clare Smith.

Left to right Karen Rosie Mellisa Clare Peggy Natalie Leigh enjoying the party 7094 d : Parties and celebrations in Derry back in July 2005: Clare Smith. Photo: Derry Journal

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in July 2005: Tara Duffy.

Parties and celebrations in Derry back in July 2005: Tara Duffy. Photo: Derry Journal

