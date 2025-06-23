14 brilliant photographs of Derry’s circus, arts and music festival Carnival of Colours

Members of In Your Space Circus entertained the crowds at Guildhall Square.

There was also fun and games in the Peace Garden, outside Harbour House and in Waterloo Place.

The Festival was supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council, The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Nerve Centre and local businesses including Joe Jacksons Ice Cream, Guapo Fresh Mexican and The Sandwich Company.

IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours festival. Photo: George Sweeney

