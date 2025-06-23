14 brilliant photographs of Derry’s circus, arts and music festival Carnival of Colours

By George Sweeney
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:42 BST
Derry’s flagship circus, arts and music festival, Carnival of Colours, returned for its 18th edition at the weekend.

Members of In Your Space Circus entertained the crowds at Guildhall Square.

There was also fun and games in the Peace Garden, outside Harbour House and in Waterloo Place.

The Festival was supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council, The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Nerve Centre and local businesses including Joe Jacksons Ice Cream, Guapo Fresh Mexican and The Sandwich Company.

IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours festival. Photo: George Sweeney

1. IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours festival. Photo: George Sweeney

IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours festival. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Spectators at an IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Spectators at an IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Spectators at an IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours Festival. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Spectators at an IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Spectators at an IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Spectators at an IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours Festival. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Spectators at an IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Spectators at an IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Spectators at an IYSC Youth Circus performance in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours Festival. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice