14 brilliant photographs of guests at the Thornhill College formal in Derry in 2005

103 brilliant pictures of Derry people in bars across the city in May 2005

Enjoying the Thornhill College formal at the Everglades Hotel are, seated from left, Gemma Thatcher, Marie McLoone, Fionnuala McCartney, Aine McLaughlin, and Rachel Kelly. (1502PG03) : . Photo: Journal archive

Seated, from left, Linda Carton, Kim Miller, Amy McCay, Fiona O'Kane, and Danielle Jordan. Standing, from left, Karl McShane, Deane Connelly, Ciaran O'Hara, Dermot McAteer, and Johnny Lynch. (1502PG11) : . Photo: Journal archive

Seated, from left, Michelle McKeever, Julie Carlin, Michaela Cooke, Laura Jackson, and Linda Carton. Standing, from left, Rory McColgan, Eunan O'Neill, Fintan McWilliams, Andrew Miller, and Karl McShane. (1502PG07) : . Photo: Journal archive

Seated, from left, Gemma Kerlin, Michelle O'Kane, Nicole McGlinchey, Catherine Burns, and Bronagh Donaghy. Standing, from left, John Harkin, Ronan Curley, Jimmy Murphy, Ronan Devine, and Gary Moore. (1502PG06) : . Photo: Journal archive

The ‘Journal’ was there to capture the occasion for posterity.

Here is a selection of photographs from the Thornhill College valedictory bash back in February 2005.

Who did you take to the formal?