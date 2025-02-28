14 brilliant photographs of guests at the Thornhill College formal in Derry in 2005

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Feb 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 16:56 BST
Who did you take to the formal?

Here is a selection of photographs from the Thornhill College valedictory bash back in February 2005.

The ‘Journal’ was there to capture the occasion for posterity.

Seated, from left, Gemma Kerlin, Michelle O'Kane, Nicole McGlinchey, Catherine Burns, and Bronagh Donaghy. Standing, from left, John Harkin, Ronan Curley, Jimmy Murphy, Ronan Devine, and Gary Moore. (1502PG06) : .

Seated, from left, Michelle McKeever, Julie Carlin, Michaela Cooke, Laura Jackson, and Linda Carton. Standing, from left, Rory McColgan, Eunan O'Neill, Fintan McWilliams, Andrew Miller, and Karl McShane. (1502PG07) : .

Seated, from left, Linda Carton, Kim Miller, Amy McCay, Fiona O'Kane, and Danielle Jordan. Standing, from left, Karl McShane, Deane Connelly, Ciaran O'Hara, Dermot McAteer, and Johnny Lynch. (1502PG11) : .

Enjoying the Thornhill College formal at the Everglades Hotel are, seated from left, Gemma Thatcher, Marie McLoone, Fionnuala McCartney, Aine McLaughlin, and Rachel Kelly. (1502PG03) : .

