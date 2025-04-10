14 brilliant photographs of the Derry school dash in memory of Nailor’s Row Olympian Anthony Hegarty

Children from Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir, Nazareth House PS, Long Tower PS, and St. Eugene's PS joined in the event to stay active and have fun while also celebrating our city’s athletic history.

The dash honours Anthony Hegarty, a renowned local athlete born in Nailor’s Row in December 1892. Hegarty brought pride to Derry as a silver medallist in the 1920 Antwerp Olympics.

Malcolm McCausland, author of Lion for a Day, was at the event to share Hegarty’s inspiring story with the young people who took part in the fun run.

Féile would like to thank all the schools and the young people who took part in the dash. Their energy and excitement helped make it a successful event!

This event was organised in partnership with the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum and supported by The Executive Office's Central Good Relations Fund through Féile’s Connect:Interact:Create programme.

1 . KEVIN MORRISON Nailor's Row came alive as children from four local primary schools took part in the second annual Anthony Hegarty 1km Dash. Photo: KEVIN MORRISON : Supplied Photo Sales

