Belles of the Ball, get ready to party at St. Mary's College formal at Pitchers. (2809JB12)

14 brilliant photographs of the St Mary’s College in Derry in September 2004

By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Sep 2024, 11:01 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 11:02 BST
Did you go to the St. Mary’s College formal in September 2004?

Who did you take?

Here’s a reminder from all of 20 years ago!

Photos: Derry Journal archive. Please note: These photos are from the Derry Journal archive and are copyrighted to the Derry Journal. Downloading, adapting, colouring or uploading the images online or to other social media platforms or reproducing them in print is prohibited.

1. Joanne Heiton, John Porter, Catherine Bannon, Bronagh Brady, Chada McGinley and Megan Casey. (2809JB11)

Photo: Archive

2. Young people attending the St. Mary's Formal in 2004.

Photo: Archive

3. St. Mary's College staff with local curate Fr. Peter O'Kane at the colleges formal. (2809JB23)

Photo: Archive

4. Patricia Devine and partner John Hribar at St. Mary's College formal. (2809JB10)

Photo: Archive

